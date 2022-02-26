From Eya Afugo

APC presidential aspirant Moses Ayom has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leadership of the party to reserve the presidential ticket for the Middlebelt.

Ayom commended the president and the APC leadership for reserving the chairmanship seat to Middlebelt but insisted that the party should go further in the attempt to remedy the injustice suffered by the zone since independence by zoning the Presidency to the Middlebelt.

‘It is long overdue. There is no better time than this period when President Buhari who has been known internationally and locally for his commitment to justice, equity, and fairness to do this,’ he said.

Ayom called on Buhari to go ahead and zone the presidency to Middlebelt, adding that history will record it in his favour as the leader that upholds justice, equity, and fairness.

‘This will also prove to Nigerians that Buhari does not just preach justice, equity and fairness but practises it,’ he said.

Ayom recalled that since independence, no Middlebelter has emerged as a democratically elected President or Vice President.

He said that in discussing and producing Presidents in democracy, taking power by the barrel of the gun is never reckoned with.

He commended the President for signing the Electoral Act to deepen democracy in Nigeria

In a special congratulatory letter to the President, Ayom noted that the signing of the Electoral Bill ‘has put to rest the needless apprehensions from prophets of doom, who choose to unnecessarily heat up the polity for pecuniary reasons.

‘You have put your name in gold by sanctioning electoral sanity, transparency and legitimacy by appending your signature to this Act. This will no doubt encourage well-meaning Nigerians who were hitherto scared of the unpredictability of the electoral system, to now get involved,’ he said.

He promised that if elected ‘he would continue in the same developmental and accountable trajectory and trail the president has set.

Ayom said that as an insider in President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic diversification team, and one who was on the entourage of the President to China in 2016 where he signed a mining deal with SBN China (the biggest manufacturer of mining equipment in the World) he is in a better position to consolidate on the foundation of the administration’s gains.

On the need to zone the Presidency to Middlebelt in 2023, Ayom called on Nigerians to join hands in the fight for equity, fairness and justice and support the Middlebelt to produce the next president.

As an international businessman, Ayom is also soliciting the support of international organisations like the UN, UNICEF, EU, etc for equity, justice and fairness in Nigeria.

Ayom noted that the Middlebelt is not just a part of this country but a very important part that holds the entire country together.

‘We in the Middlebelt are tired of being mere passengers and onlookers in this vehicle called Nigeria. The impression, he said is being created that political power at the highest echelon is a ping pong game between the far North and the South while the Middle belt is a mere net to be used in scoring points.

‘Now is the time to be assured that we are equal stakeholders and not second or third rate citizens in Nigeria. Nigeria has the opportunity to correct the injustices meted out to the people of the Middle belt. The Middle belt is the thread that knits Nigeria together. Now is the time to make us feel integral in the affairs of our fatherland,’ he said.