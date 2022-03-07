A presidential aspirant and lover of sports, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has pledged his support towards the title defense of Ridwan ‘Scorpion’ Oyekola, the reigning World Boxing Federation (WBF) Super featherweight champion, while hosting Core Afrique Boxing Promotions (COABOX) crew to his country home in Ondo town.

Prince Adebayo, who received Scorpion and his manager, Sola ‘Ford’ Ayodele along with the former Ekiti State governor, Segun Oni and former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, described boxing as a big avenue for the nation to rule the world considering huge boxing talents blessed Nigeria by God. The politician however, encouraged Scorpion to go all out to retain the world title for Nigeria while promising his support towards achieving that, saying sports, entertainment and other youth oriented projects, if well harnessed are enough to lead Nigeria out of its present myriad of crises.

