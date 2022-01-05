An All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Moses Ayom, has declared the current World Bank record of $26.2 billion annual economic losses for Nigeria due to poor access to electricity can be reversed through committed political leadership.

Ayom, who is the first member of APC to declare for the plum office ahead of the 2023 general election, unveiled his plans through his known Twitter [email protected]

“We have all the natural and human resources to guarantee good life for every Nigerian, lead Africa and play big in the top league of advanced world economies. Nigeria requires a sound leader; one that is committed to stimulating inclusive economic growth, technological innovation, and entrepreneurship that creates jobs and increases the standard of living for every Nigerian. A leader that is religiously committed to the promotion of justice, equity, and representation to give all entities in this country a practical stake and deep and heartfelt sense of inclusion as well as prioritising competence in public service where governance is seen as a tool for the service of all rather than an avenue for political patronage.”

As a first significant step towards reviving the economy, Ayom said his presidency “would implement initiatives that would help turn the South East region into the Gwanzhou manufacturing hub of Africa and support locally produced goods with tax incentives.”

“We would encourage the manufacture and use of Made-in-Nigeria goods. As president, I would drive Innoson vehicles and make it mandatory for government agencies to follow suit. According to the World Bank, over 85 million Nigerians representing 43 per cent of our population, don’t have access to grid electricity. The lack of reliable power is a significant constraint for both citizens and businesses. The World Bank estimate that we record annual economic losses estimated at $26.2 billion (10.1 trillion) which is equivalent to about two per cent of GDP,” he said.

Declaring support for the presidential ambition of Ayom, clergymen in the Middle Belt region, particularly Imams, called on former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, APC National Leader and former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu and former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, to withdraw their interests in the 2023 presidency.

Speaking for all Middle Belt Imams on the occasion, Muhammad Salisu, said: “We call on some of the revered fathers of our party, Tinubu to support the Moses Ayom project and take the reserved seat of a father and adviser, the same call also goes out to our co-Muslims, across party lines, who are being touted to be interested in contesting for the presidency. These include Atuku, Saraki and others to toe that path of honour by supporting a Middle Belt christian in the person of Ayom to be elected president this time.”