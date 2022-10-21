From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, declared that from now on governance in state will take back seat while campaign for the presidential candidate of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, will be his primary assignment.

He made the declaration in at the official inauguration of the state PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Benin.

“As from today, governance will take back seat while campaign will take front seat until Atiku emerge victorious”, the governor said.

Obaseki who described Edo as the home of PDP, urged members to join hands with Atiku Abubakar to rescue the country, adding “By the grace of God PDP will rescue this great country; Atiku is coming to salvage the country”.

On the state of the PDP in Edo, the governor said “PDP is one in Edo, no division. Edo is the home of PDP, every other party is an appendage. Edo PDP is not in contention.

“The election is hand-to-hand combat. We have done it before, we will do it again”, he stressed.

On his part, National Organising Secretary of the PDP, Alhaji Umar Bature, urged members of the PDP to channel their energy to the campaign with a view to winning the presidential election since there is no a governorship election in the state.

Inaugurating the Campaign Council earlier, chairman of the party in the state, Dr. Tony Azeigbemi, urged members to be committed to the campaign to ensure victory for the party.