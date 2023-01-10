From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Media and Publicity Directorate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has called on the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, to drop their ambition for the APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Members of the Directorate made the call during an interactive session with journalists in Benin, where its chairman, John Mayaki, clarified Tinubu’s comment about yahoo boys at the presidential rally in Benin City which he said has been misconstrued.

He explained that Tinubu’s statement on yahoo boys was a reference to turning the potential of young people to productivity. “Asiwaju making mention of Yahoo boy in his statement, he wasn’t referring to Edo State in particular. Those boys I use to tell people that for you to be able to sit down and manipulate people all over the world and collect money you must be very brilliant. So what Asiwaju is simply saying is “these boys you can harness them.”

They said Edo state government under Comrade Adams Oshiomhole adopted the oracle financial system which was first used by Tinubu in Lagos state, adding that the system is still in use in state till date.

Mayaki, while commenting on what structure means, said “When we talk of structure, look at Kano, Edo rally, look at Abuja rally, look at Lagos rally, look at Arewa in Lagos alone when you look at all those you will talk of structure even without Tinubu being there you see the masses that are coming out, now when you get to the polling unit who knows the Labour party man?

“Go to PDP the man is not campaigning there is this scare, there is this information going around that either the man is broke or he doesn’t want to spend money because he is not sure and so he is taking it easy and he is also banking on a last minute collapse of some governors and co, this man should just go home and rest, we call on Atiku to please just leave the race. As for Obi we know he is not in the race already, we know Obi is not in the race, as for Atiku he should just surrender, it is not a crime for him to surrender.

“Asiwaju has been abused and vilified considering his age but recently we can see that this man is strong, he is able and agile. I mean he has been traversing the nooks and crannies of this country he has not missed a day, even the Edo rally was supposed to have been postponed because of logistic reasons but he still came anyhow and immediately he left Edo he was going to another state”.