Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Anglican Bishop of the Niger Delta Province, Arch Bishop Tunde Adeleye, has stated that he didn’t expect anything to the contrary to the tribunal verdict on the last presidential election.

Besides, he insisted that even as the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal favoured the ruling APC led by President Muhammadu Buhari, the present crop of leadership have no capacity to clean up the country.

Speaking to journalists on national issues at the Holy Trinity Cathedral of Anglican Communion, Calabar, on Friday, Adeleye said he would have been very surprised if the tribunal had delivered anything short of what Nigerians watched and heard on Wednesday.

He said: “I did not expect a different outcome from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal but the present leadership of the country has no capacity to clean up the country.

“I would have been very surprised to hear anything different from what we heard. I’m not a lawyer but look at it, they say you don’t have to present your certificate before you are elected, but the system I am used to is properly organized, and orchestrated by norms and decorum. It’s not a place where you can come and rigmarole or (perform) magical display of law (and) say you don’t have to present your certificate.

“Nigeria needs to be cleaned up but the people to clean it up are not born; it’s not these people that can clean it up, not one of them can clean it up. The system is bad,” he stated.

Expressing displeasure at the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, Adeleye, who doubles as the Chairman, Christian Council of Nigeria, South-South zone, said the quest for greener pastures by Nigerian youths was an indication that over 70% of them has no future in the country.

And to reverse the trend, he enjoined the present leadership of the country to come up with a comprehensive development plan that could cater for the citizens and make life more meaningful than to enable the youths sit back and contribute to national developing.

“I think Nigerian government did not have the right understanding and projection of the threat posed by zenophobia and took things for granted as they did not respond early. I am sure they did not imagine things will come to this and took things for granted.”

He deplored the rising case kidnapping, failing infrastructure, faltering economy and lack of basic amenities in the country as reasons why people leave the country stressing that presently in Nigeria, the only thing that moves the country is when a cow dies otherwise, nothing moves our leaders.