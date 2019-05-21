Molly Kilete, Abuja

As the presidential election tribunal resumes sitting, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), police command has announced its decision to restrict vehicular and human traffic around the appeal court venue of the sitting.

Specifically, the police said it would barricade the Goodluck Ebele Way and Shehu Shagari Way.

It has therefore advised residents to take alternative routes.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Anjuguri Mamzah, who made this known in a statement said the barricade was part of proactive measure to beef up security at the venue and forestall any act capable of disrupting the sitting.

Mamzah, said: “Ahead of the sitting of Presidential Election Tribunal at the Court of Appeal on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, the FCT police command wishes to inform members of the public that there will be a diversion of traffic at Goodluck Ebele way and Shehu Shagari Way on Wednesday.

“While apologising for the inconveniences this might cause those who ply the said routes to their respective offices and business points, the command wishes to state that the efort is part of proactive measure to beef up security at the venue and forestall any act that could disrupt the tribunal’s sitting and result in a breakdown of law and order, especially a clash between supporters of both parties.

“In view of this development, members of the public are advised to use alternative routes to their destinations on Wednesday.

“The command reiterates its commitment to the protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory.