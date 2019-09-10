Section 134 (2) (3) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) states: “An election tribunal shall deliver its judgment in writing within 180 days from the date of the filing of the petition. An appeal from a decision of an election tribunal or court shall be heard and disposed of within 90 days from the date of the delivery of judgment of the tribunal.”

The presidential election result, declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), gave President Buhari 15, 191, 847 votes as against the 11, 262, 978 votes of Atiku Abubakar. However, Atiku and PDP had claimed that the figures they got from INEC’s server showed that they defeated President Buhari and the APC with over 1.6million votes. They accused INEC of unlawfully allocating votes to President Buhari and deducting lawful votes that accrued to them, in a bid to ensure that Buhari was returned to office. The petitioners al- leged that the Smart Card Readers deployed by the INEC, in addition to accreditation, also transmitted electronically the results of voting from polling units to the commis- sion’s server.

Atiku also claimed that President Buhari was not qualified to contest the 2019 presidential election, while raising issues about the President’s school certificate. Having claimed that he polled the highest number of lawful votes cast, he therefore prayed the tribunal to declare him as the duly and validly elected President of Nigeria. He also asked the tribunal to order INEC to issue him Certificate of Return as the duly elected President of Nigeria. In the alternative, the petitioners prayed the tribunal to nullify the February 23, 2019 presidential election and order a fresh poll.

During the hearing, Atiku and the PDP presented oral and video evidences. They called 65 witnesses in the 10 days given to them by the tribunal to prove their case. In his defence, President Buhari called three witnesses and presented video evidence. The INEC denied that there was a server or that presidential election result was trans- mitted electronically. Also President Buhari and the APC alleged at the tribunal that Atiku is not a Nigerian, claiming that the PDP candidate’s part of Adamawa State was in the Republic of Cameroun.

Having listened to the witnesses and the addresses of counsels to the parties in the case, the tribunal is set to deliver judgment within the week or thereabout, in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act. Therefore, Nigerians expect the tribunal to dispense justice without fear or favour. They want justice to be done and seen to be done.