From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Nasarawa state, PDP, Francis Orogo has berated the amount agreed by the ruling All Progressive Congress APC for the sales of Expression of interest /Nomination forms for presidential aspirants as outrageous saying the party is “overrating itself”.

Orogo made the disclosure in an exclusive interview with Daily Sun on Thursday in Lafia after the APC announced the amount of the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms to the tone of one hundred million Naira.

Recall that Daily Sun had reported that the APC after their NEC meeting on Wednesday agreed to sale their presidential expression of interest and nomination forms for the sum of 100,000000 million naira.

It is on this note that the PDP chairman, Francis Orogo said the party is overrating itself knowing fully well that Nigerians has rejected the party, fixing such amount of money for the sale of forms is criminal and further exposing the intent of the party to Nigerians and must not be seen as a serious party.

Even though it is an internal issue of the party, but as the ruling party, considering the present economic hardship in the country, tell me with such amount of money fixed for forms, where will candidates get such amount to purchase the form if he / she is not corrupt.”

Orogo further disclosed that such amount was fixed to scare the young people away and to achieve their own selfish interest knowing fully well that the party is no longer marketable in the eyes of many Nigerians.

‘”The “Not too young”to run bill that was passed into law is not considered in the party for no young person will be able to afford such amount of money for the forms, this has shown clearly that the young people don’t have a place in the APC.’ He added.

Reacting to the indirect primaries adopted by the APC, Orogo said APC as a party should not be believed as often times they have said many things and did not implement them adding that the party have lost focus and should not be taking seriously.

“I want to assure you that the party might change their decisions, I hope you know is not the first time they will agree on a process and truncate it on a long run, don’t forget recently the saga that led to the emergence of the party National Chairman and others.”

“So Wait until such process is implemented otherwise the APC that we know might change their decision” he said.

Responding to what the major Opposition party is doing to put their house in order towards getting a candidate either by Consensus or primaries, the Nasarawa PDP boss said any moment from today the party will tell Nigerians what they have agreed adding that the NEC has submitted their report and Nigerians will know the decision soon.