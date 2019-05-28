Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), police command has announced the diversion of vehicular movement from some routes leading to the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The police said the diversion is part of security measures put in place to ensure a hitch-free inauguration.

They, therefore, called on residents to seek alternative routes to get to their destinations.

At a briefing held at the command headquarters where the police paraded some suspected criminals terrorising residents of the city, they listed the affected routes as Aso Drive, FCDA by Finance Headquarters, Bayelsa House

junction, National Assembly and Trancorp by Gana junction, among others.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Usman Umar, who briefed the media, said: “It is also pertinent to inform the public that ahead of the

presidential inauguration ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, May 29,

2019, the command is working in collaboration with sister security agencies to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

“Members of the public should also note that as part of security measures put in place for the event, there will be diversion of vehicular movement on some major

routes leading to Eagle Square, venue of the event. The affected routes include: Aso Drive, FCDA by Finance Headquarters, Bayelsa House junction, National Assembly, Trancorp by Gana junction, Nitel junction

by Ahmadu Bello way, Kur Mohammed by Benue House Plaza, NNPC Tower,

Federal Sec Phase III under bridge, Behind Foreign Affairs under

bridge, FCDA by POWA and Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Expressway (intersection into 3 Arm zone).

“While apologising for the inconveniences

this may cause, the members of the public are advised to use alternative routes to their destinations.”