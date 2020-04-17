Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has directed Sector Commanders in the Abuja and Lagos State to support Mobile Courts to enforce and prosecute violators of the Presidential Order on lockdown.

Oyeyemi gave the order in a statement by the Corps’ Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem on Friday.

According to him, the directive also applies to other states where mobile courts have been constituted by state governments for the same purpose.

He said the directive was imperative to ensure total compliance with the restriction of movement order of the Federal Government to primarily avert unnecessary spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has directed the Sector Commanders of FCT and Lagos State to work with their respective state authorities to ensure effective mobile courts operations for violators of the Presidential Order.

“The establishment of the mobile courts has become absolutely necessary at this point in time seeing that the only proven remedy to the spread of the virus is for the citizenry to abide by the sit-at-home order.

“And for those who will intentionally decide to violate the order, the mobile courts will serve as a deterrent,” the FRSC boss said.

Oyeyemi said that Lagos State Mobile Courts Operations had already outlined different penalties for defaulting individuals.

“For individuals arrested violating the order, they will be liable to pay N10, 000 as fine and also engage in community service for seven days.

“Tricycle operators who violate will pay N7, 000, motorcycle operators will pay N7,000, cars will pay N20,000, while trucks will pay N50,000.

“All the fines also attract a seven-day compulsory community service,” he said.

Oyeyemi mandated the Sector Commanders of the affected states to brace up with the reality and cooperate maximally with the Government of Lagos State and the FCT Administration for effective implementation of the mobile courts operations.

According to him, in the Federal Capital Territory, the mobile courts will be operating at three different locations, namely Mpape, Dantata Bridge by Airport Road and AYA Round About.

“Violators of the lockdown order will be tried and if found guilty, will be fined and their vehicles impounded until after the lockdown order is lifted,” he added.

The FRSC boss warned that non-essential duty workers who do not have anything doing outside, should leave not their homes.

He said the government was not ready to risk any further spread of the pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari in a broadcast on the Coronavirus pandemic on March 29, ordered restriction of movement in Lagos, Ogun and the FCT for an initial period of 14-days to contain spread of the deadly virus.

The President in another national broadcast on April 13 extended the sit-at-home order for additional period of 14-days. (NAN)