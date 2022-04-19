By Emma Njoku

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has described the presidential pardon for persons prosecuted on corruption charges by the Federal Government as an embarrassment to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) set up to fight corruption.

Wike, who made the remarks while addressing delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State, yesterday, as part of his ongoing consultation ahead of the party’s presidential primary later this month, said the president’s action suggested that the anti-corruption agencies have been rendered irrelevant.

In his address, which copy was made available to Daily Sun, Wike said: “This is the same government that complained against the judiciary that it is not fighting against corruption. Now, look at what the judges have passed through; sleepless nights from the FCT High Court to the Court of Appeal to Supreme Court, everything is wasted.

“If President Muhammadu Buhari knows that he doesn’t want to fight corruption, then, he should disband EFCC and ICPC because he has thoroughly embarrassed them.

“So, all these things he (Buhari) is doing is because of the election coming soon. They want this person in Plateau State to help them and they want this person in Taraba State to help them. But it will not work because Wike will face them in that election.”

Governor Wike dismissed the defence put up by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu on why the pardon should not be faulted.

He said it should be a thing to worry about because the same people who said they are fighting corruption are going through the back and releasing the same people that they said are corrupt.

“So, when his press man (Garba Shehu) said I was invited to the Council of State, is it because I’m not there, that is why they did what they did?

“If you wanted me to contribute, you would have sent me the agenda. Then, I would have known what I’m coming to do in the meeting.

“It’s not when you don’t send me an agenda, I come, then you boxed us in, ambushed us, then you said I attended the meeting where they approved it. I will not attend such a meeting.”

Governor Wike also explained that, “When they said my deputy attended and when they looked back they could not see my deputy again. Why would you see her?

“When she had seen what was there, she had to switch off because she knew it was a wayo. That is what this APC government is known for.”

The governor told the delegates that it was time for Nigerians to brace up to correct the mistake that brought the APC government to power.

Governor Wike said he was offering himself as the most competent aspirant seeking their votes at the presidential primaries to fly the flag of the PDP.

He noted that it will require a man like him to end the sight of insecurity and poverty that are seen everywhere in Nigeria.

Kano State Chairman of the PDP, Shehu Wada Sagagi, assured Governor Wike of the delegates support because they believe that the next presidential flag bearer of the party must come from the southerner part of the country.

Sagagi said Kano delegates will not be swayed by ethno-religious sentiment, adding that they will support Wike based on his proven competency, capacity and ability to move the country forward.