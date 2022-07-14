From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Coalition of Free Dariye Group has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami to intervened on the continues incarceration of former Governor of Plateau State, Chief Joshua Dariye and his Taraba State counterpart, Rev. Jolie Nyame who were granted presidential pardon with several others three months ago.

Rhoda Sanda who addressed Journalists on Thursday in Jos on behalf of the Coalition, expressed worry over the continues detention of Dariye, Nyame And others for reason yet on unknown to the public.

“Your commitments towards the pardon granted our father clearly depicted your demonstration of love and concern towards the plight of Chief Joshua Dariye. The mere pronouncement of the Council of State gladden our hearts and lighten up the darkness occasioned by his absence in his immediate family, among friends and associates, we are deeply grateful.

“Our deep concern at the moment is the continued incarceration of Senator Dariye, Dr. Jolie Nyame and others despite the pardon granted him by the Council of State three months ago. We are appalled and disturbed that all the necessary authorities concerned to effect his release from prison are still dragging their feets over the matter despite the state of health of the former governor.”

Sanda recalled that Dariye was granted pardon based on his state of health to enable him go home and take proper care of his health.

“The general expectation is that the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the federation, Abubakar Malami SAN and all other relevant authorities will act with quick dispatch to effect the presidential pardon. But to our surprise nothing has been done three months after the pardon.

“It is in light of this development that growing Concerns have emerged over his non release after being granted pardon which has necessitated this Press Conference.

“As law abiding citizens and a Group with high regards for the Rule of Law, and do not want to fall victims of display of crass Ignorance in a bid to understanding the logical perspective to his continued detention.” She noted.

The Coalition also appealed to Governor Simon Lalong to take critical steps into the matter and interface with the relevant authorities on why Senator Dariye is still being held three months after the Presidential pardon.

“Your Excellency, your prompt intervention in this regard will also dispel all manner of insinuations surrounding his continued incarceration and probably unravel why he is still being kept.

“As a father your urgent intervention is needed and you cannot afford to ignore this clarion call or sit on the fence. The concerned people of Plateau State want to know the reason behind the hesitancy of the Ministry of Justice in issuing his release warrant to the Ministry of Interior and the National Correctional Service.

“We are also making passionate appeal to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN to do the needful and transmit the warrant to the agencies responsible for the release of the former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Joshua Dariye, Dr. Jolie Nyame and others without any further delay.” The group begged.