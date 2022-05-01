From Gyang Bere, Jos

A group under the umbrella of “Renaissance Group for Better Nigeria” has raised alarm over a grant plot to frustrate the release of the former Governor of Taraba State, Rev. Jolly Nyame, former Governor of Plateau State, Chief Joshua Dariye and 152 others recently granted pardon by the National Council of State.

In a statement signed by the Chairman, Jonathan Ibrahim expressed surprise and disappointment that weeks after the pardon, nothing has been done to effect their release.

Ibrahim said Nyame, Dariye and others were granted pardon recently on account of ill health by the National Council of State on account of ill health and other reasons.

He noted that there was no need for further delay since the pardon was granted by the highest decision making body in the country, saying the decision of the body supposed to be acted on without much ado to avoid negative impression.

“We are surprised that they are still been held and many Nigerians especially their loved ones are beginning to have the impression that they are still being held for certain political reasons which are not clear to many.

“We are therefore calling on all relevant authorities especially the Ministry of Justice to do all that is required and necessary to facilitate their release to avoid unnecessary insinuation. More so their political associates and families are eager and anxiously waiting for their arrival.

” We equally learnt that since the pronouncement of their pardon, both friends, relations and associates have been trooping into Kuje prison to receive them. But often went back frustrated, this should not be the case, the decision of this apex body needs to be respected and acted upon with quick dispatch.

“In a democracy issue like this should not be delayed because keeping them longer than necessary means their fundamental human rights being trampled upon,” he said

Ibrahim added, “the last we heard was that the person who was supposed to process the papers was out of the country for lesser hajji and now that the person is back there should be no room for delay anymore.”

He appealed to the authority concerned especially, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General to expedite action on their release.