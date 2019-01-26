NAN

Former Senate Minority, Godswill Akpabio, says God has ordained the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in the Feb. 16 election.

Akpabio stated this in Ibadan during the inauguration of the Oyo State and South-West coordinators of the Presidential Support Committee(PSC).

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Akpabio, who is the PSC National Coordinator, is also a former governor of Akwa-Ibom.

NAN reports that the PSC is a support group for the re-election of Buhari and all APC candidates in the country.

Akpabio said that the group had volunteered to give Buhari no fewer than 10 million votes, having found in him a leader with commitment and dedication to bring about the desired change in the polity.

He said that Buhari’s achievements were unparalleled.

“We are at various wards and local government, moving on daily basis, working for the re-election of Buhari, Osinbajo and APC. Since campaign has started, God has guaranteed victory for APC and President Buhari in the 2019 general elections.

“We are already winning because we are the champions. This is because we have seen a man who wants to bring change. We have seen a man who has brought back respect for the country and its people.

“Opposition may say whatever they want to say, but I believe in transitional leadership, represented by Buhari,” he said.

The former governor said the group had continuously mopped up support for the re-election of Buhari based on his achievements in the last three and half years.

Akpabio urged the people and residents of the state and the South-West to continue to work for the continued progress of the country, calling on them to vote enmasse for APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

Sen. Akin Odunsi, PSC Deputy National Coordinator (South), said the fate of the opposition in the country would be sealed on Feb. 16.

Odunsi said that Nigerians would unanimously vote to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari.

“From today, it remains few days to the D-Day that we are going to re-elect Muhammadu Buhari and VP Yemi Osinbajo as our president and vice president, respectively.

“By the grace of God, here in the South West, we are committed to the integrity and vision of President Buhari, ably supported by his vice, Osinbajo.

“In spite of all challenges created by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for 16 years, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“We must not allow the looters back to our treasury. They are desperate, but we shall overcome them,” he said.

Mr Julius Samani, Senior Special Assistant (Political Matters) to the President, said Nigerians loved Buhari and Osinbajo due to their transparency, integrity and simple lifestyle.

He commended the president for his fight against insecurity and corruption, urging APC members in the zone not to give in to intimidation and character assassination.

NAN reports that Sen. Ajayi Boroffice was inaugurated as the South-West Coordinator of the group.