In a bid to stem the tide of election rigging, a pro-Buhari group, Forward With Buhari (FWB), said that it has commenced the registration of volunteers across the country ahead of February 16 poll.

Its National Secretary, Dr Kayode Ajulo, in a statement explained that the initiative was part of the group’s proposed mass mobilisation and mandate protection which it intended to employ to ensure that the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari was not scuttled by vote riggers.

According to him, “volunteers, will be equipped with necessary information communication gadgets, that would be used to expose any form of rigging or voters inducement, particularly, the opposition during the poll.

“We are aware, that the opposition is preparing to disorganise the forthcoming presidential election, judging by its recent public statements.

“Nigerians in their millions wants President Buhari reelected. What we are out to do is to ensure that the will of the majority of Nigerians prevails at the polls.

“It will be a huge loss to Nigerians if their wishes are scuttled by a few unconscientious politicians who are more interested in self than the generality of the people,” he said

Ajulo further said that some supporters of President Buhari and Nigerians in Diaspora had pledged sufficient equipment, which would be deployed to volunteers across the 774 Local Government Areas in the country with a Situation Control Room located in the Federal Capital Territory.