The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has said that Nigeria must return to being Africa’s bastion of democracy, where the rights to freedom of speech and freedom after the speech, are guaranteed.

In a letter, he personally signed to thank Nigerians for their support and solidarity, the former vice president, emphasised that Nigerians must stand together to pursue this just cause all the way, so that the judiciary is not afraid to do its job and have to be wary of blackmail, intimidation, and victimisation.

He stated: “I write to personally thank you for your support for our shared common goal and the solidarity I enjoyed from all walks of life and every strata of society, right from July 21, 2018, when I informed you, the good people of Nigeria, that I would contest the 2019 Presidential election, to Wednesday September 11, 2019, when the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal rendered its verdict.”

He reminded Nigerians that nothing good comes easy, and hard as the task to rid the nation from the forces of fascism, and be an instrument for the full restoration of the rule of law and democracy in Nigeria is, their support makes the struggle worthwhile.

According to him, “I owe so much to this great land of Nigeria that took me from the streets of Jada, where I sold firewood, to the heights I have attained, by God’s benevolence, in the civil service, in corporate Nigeria, and in public service,” adding, “if I do not play my part in making it possible for other orphaned children, indigent youths and the less privileged, to replicate and even surpass my path to significance, I would have failed my Maker. If I do not ensure that the ladder I climbed remains accessible to those at the bottom, middle and top tiers of society, I would not have fulfilled my purpose.”

He further noted that, only by ensuring that democracy is not just done, but seen to be done, can Nigeria and Nigerians have a sense that this dear land is indeed a land where unity, faith, peace and progress reside, stressing that, “ it is for this, and other patriotic reasons, that I am pursuing this judicial route: To ensure that the votes of Nigerians count and are counted.”

“Yes, those who do not want this as Nigeria’s reality, will use every trick in the book to undermine, discourage, misinform and mislead, but with God’s help and the support of Nigerians, we will ensure that Nigeria makes a course correction away from tyranny and towards democracy.

“We must return to being Africa’s bastion of democracy, where the rights to freedom of speech and freedom after the speech, are guaranteed. We must stand together to pursue this just cause all the way, so that our judiciary is not afraid to do their jobs and have to be wary of blackmail, intimidation, and victimisation.

“I note the immense outpouring of goodwill from ordinary Nigerians in every nook and cranny of Nigeria and from all regions, religions and relationships. Once again I thank you all for your support. I also thank the governors elected on the platform of my party, the Peoples Democratic Party, as well as the National Executive Committee, for their unanimous and unambiguous support for the judicial phase of this struggle, especially after it was announced that we would go on to appeal.

“I urge all Nigerians to continue their support for this recourse to constitutional order via the courts. Even if there is little or nothing you can do to ensure that justice is done in Nigeria, just believe that it will happen. Let us never underestimate the effect of our belief in Nigeria. Finally, I say to all concerned, that we will all die and give account of our lives to our Creator”, he added.