From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha has taken a swipe at the leadership of Igbo Socio-Cultural Organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo over its recent adoption of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar as its candidate in the forthcoming election.

Governor Okorocha who registered his displeasure in a press statement issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo noted that Ohanaeze is not a registered political party , neither does it have a voting unit or polling booth to deliver Atiku.

The governor said, “So, its adoption of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP should be seen as a folklore and should not give anybody concern. The adoption is neither here nor there, since it has no electoral value”

He noted that it was not the first time Ohaneze would adopt a PDP presidential candidate, recalling that It did that in 2015, yet, PDP failed with its presidential candidate, while APC Presidential candidate won.

Okorocha further said, “And one would have expected Ohaneze to exercise caution this time following what happened in 2015. Indeed, the organization should have done things differently especially when it remembers that all Igbos whether in PDP, APC, APGA, ADC or SDP are presumed to be members of Ohaneze.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will win in the South-East and the general election proper. So, Igbos in APC should remain focused and not to make the adoption an issue, when it is not an issue in all ramifications” Governor Okorocha said.