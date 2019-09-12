Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West rose from a crucial meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Thursday and threw its weight behind the party’s presidential candidate during the 2019 general elections in Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to drag President Muhammadu Buhari to the Supreme Court.

The presidential election petition tribunal had on Wednesday upheld the declaration of Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the 2019 presidential poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Atiku had challenged him before the appeal tribunal.

The meeting was hosted by Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, in the Government House, Ibadan, and was attended by leaders of the party that included National Deputy Chairman(South), Elder Yemi Akinwonmi; National Vice Chairman (South West), Dr. Eddy Olafeso, and all chairmen of the party in zone.

The roll call also comprised former deputy governors of Ekiti (Dr. Olusola Eleka), and Lagos (Kofoworola Akerele-Bucknor). The 2019 PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, was also at the meeting.

According to the communique read at the end of the meeting by Olafeso, Atiku should proceed to the apex court based on allegation that he did not get justice from the tribunal on his petition against Buhari.

Olafeso, explained that the PDP in thr South West Zone took serious views of developments in the nation and region, before it reached the six-point resolutions.

The communique read in part: “We also take serious view of the verdict of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on the petitions of our party and candidate, Atiku Abubakar, therefore, put on record our disappointment that justice was not done, in view of the plethora of evidences laid before it, and resolves to support the party to appeal against same at the Supreme Court.

“Due attention is accorded to the verdicts of both the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court on the Osun State governorship election, particularly its resolve to subject the electoral desires and expression of the people of that state to the technicality of a judge missing just a day’s sitting at the tribunal level. While we continue to accord due respect to the judiciary, it is essential that its rulings and verdicts command the respect and confidence of the citizenry in the interest of the nation.

“The party must review the conduct of off-season elections in the South West, with a view to develop a response system that will forestall, arrest and vanquish all APC inspired rigging plans in future elections, beginning with the very next gubernatorial elections in Ondo State.

“The party takes serious notice of the students demonstration at Federal University of Science, Oye Ekiti and the resultant killing of at least two students by the police. We declare that it is callous and criminal of the police to use live ammunitions on unarmed student demonstrators, therefore demand that those irresponsible officers who killed them must be fished out for trial.”

The zonal body of PDP also congratulated Makinde, on his election and inauguration as governor of Oyo State, thanking him for his leadership role in the zone.

“We further commend him for the giant strides he continues to take in the administration of the state. These deft moves confirms his determination and preparedness to drive the frontiers of development to new heights in Oyo State and set a new pace for other states to follow. We are indeed proud of achievements recorded within his first 100 days in office.”

Governor Makinde also harped on the unity among members of the party, which, according to him, would guarantee electoral victory for the party in the governorship elections in Ondo, Ekiti and Osun States before the next general elections.

He recalled how PDP was factionalised in Oyo State in 2015 and how the aggregate scores of opposition party got 68 per cent of the total votes and the APC that formed the government between 2015 and 2019 scored 32 per cent and won the election, warning that PDP should learn from its past mistakes and approach forthcoming elections with a united front.

“We then made up our minds that the 2019 election, we would all come together. If we want to fight ourselves after 2019 general elections, we should go and fight ourselves in the Government House.

“My leaders that I have not seen for one month, if we want to resolve any issue, we I’ll do it now in the Government House. So, this is the example for other states. Unity is what can take us to the Promised Land. Irrespective of the person that stands as the symbol of an administration, all of us will be able to participate and it will be a win-win situation for everybody.”

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, Jimi Agbaje, said: “Lagos State is ready for PDP. It has come to stay in Lagos without any doubt about that. Today, PDP is the alternative ruling party and will remain so. The whole essence of PDP South West is for us to share and compare notes to learn from each other. I believe as Lagos is concerned, we’re learning our lessons and the future can only be brighter for Lagos PDP.

“The unity of Lagos PDP is a work in progress, don’t forget that we’re just coming out of an election. There is no way you run for an election and you didn’t win as a party, some people will feel that their way was the best. But what we’re doing now is to rebuild the foundation, so that the state will be very strong. We’ve learnt our lesson and as we’re going to 2023, let me assure you that the PDP is not going away, we’ll occupy government house by 2023.”