From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Alhaji Sa’adu Salahu, has declared that the 2023 presidential election is a fait accompli for the party’s candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. .

Salahu, who is the Special Adviser to Kwara state Governor on Strategy, said he based his optimism on the vast experience of Tinubu in the nation’s politics and capacity to deliver good governance.

He said: “Tinubu is the man to beat in the presidential poll. He is going to win, even landslide as late MKO Abiola did in 1993. That is what Nigerians are going to repeat in 2023 general elections for APC all over Nigeria.”

“The APC’s presidential candidate is a reputable democrat, credible and an endearing politician whose track record of achievements speaks volume.”

Salahu said Tinubu’s political antecedents, achievements and contributions to the advancement of Nigeria’s democracy and development of the nation placed him far ahead of other presidential candidates, adding that his unprecedented achievements as Lagos State governor between 1999 and 2007 made Lagos the city of excellence, not only in Nigeria, but also entire Africa.

The seasoned politician and veteran journalist said: “Tinubu’s vast knowledge of economy and revenue generation drive for sustainable growth and development kick started the speedy upward movement of Lagos’ monthly Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from N600 Million to over N45 Billion as at now, thereby fast tracking unprecedented development since 1999.

“Through this effort, Tinubu succeeded in making Lagos the only state in Nigeria that can survive without relying on Federal Allocation. We can all remember the period when Tinubu as Lagos State Governor, managed the state effectively, even when the federal government refused to pay Lagos it’s own share of federal revenue.”

Salahu added that Tinubu’s selfless efforts in the enthronement of Nigeria’s latest democracy and progressive governance is most valuable and overwhelming.

“Asiwaju Tinubu, the presidential hopeful of our noble party, APC, is being celebrated all over the globe as one of the founding fathers of New Nigeria, because he was one of the few Nigerian patriots who ensured that the nation returned to democracy,” Salahu added.