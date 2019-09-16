Magnus Eze, Enugu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum has backed the bid of the party to challenge the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which dismissed the petition of the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at the Supreme Court.

The forum in a statement by its chairman and Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, yesterday, said the judgment stood justice on its head.

The PDP governors noted that if the judgment is not challenged, it may become a clog in the wheel of the country’s democracy, as it will allegedly send wrong signals to future generations of Nigerians.

The statement read in part: “After painstakingly and prudently understudying the line after line tenets of the judgment, several holes were picked and countless anomalies identified by us.

“We would be doing a greater disservice and moral injustice to our party, our democracy and Nigerians in general if we turn blind eyes, swallow such bile and applaud that rape of justice.

“The judgment, to say the least, has further painted our judiciary with darker colours, only this time around with a never-before-seen blemished coat of tar.

“However, we are hopeful that the Supreme Court will re-write that history by ensuring that such stains and tar are removed from our judicial archives.

“The apex court should know that its integrity is at stake and in order to avoid it been shredded to particles, must employ all known technicalities to save our nation and the future of Nigerians yet unborn from a development that may further make us a perpetual laughing stock amongst the comity of nations. And Nigerians are very hopeful that these wrongs will be righted.

“Without any iota of trepidation, it is most paramount for us to once more restate and reconfirm our undiluted loyalty, deserving support and maximum commitment to our great party and the Atiku-Obi presidential ticket. This is our stand, now and in the future. Posterity would judge us harshly if we did otherwise.”

Meanwhile, a pro-Buhari group in the South East, the Zikist-Buharist-Movement (ZBM) has called on the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to congratulate President Buhari on his victory.

The group described the victory as well-deserved, noting that it has set the tone for the South East geopolitical zone to go for the presidency in 2023, going by the zoning convention.

Chairman of ZBM, Stanley Ohajuruka and Secretary, Godwin Onwusi in a statement after their meeting in Enugu, yesterday, expressed happiness over the unanimous decision of the tribunal.

“Your Excellency, your remaining four years is important to us, because of the trust the international investors and lenders have on you, due to your uncommon integrity quotient. We, therefore, plead that South East is adequately considered to avoid the exodus of our youths to South Africa and other places,” the group stated.