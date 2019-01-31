Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Apostle Jeremiah Adeyeye, General Overseer of the Clear Revelation Ministry (CRM), Ibadan, Oyo State, has a warning for political gladiators and all Nigerians on what may happen before February 16, 2019, the day of the presidential election.

The two leading presidential candidates and their running mates are President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); and former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Peter Obi, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adeyeye, in this interview with Daily Sun in Ibadan said God revealed some things to him, which if care is not taken, may lead to a state of anarchy after the announcement of results of the presidential poll: “What God revealed to me concerning this nation is very critical. February 16, 2019, will begin the problem of this nation. I want to tell you vividly that Atiku will win the presidential election. But problem will begin because the incumbent government is not ready to step down for anybody and this will bring problem.

“Precisely, even before February 16, if care is not taken, the APC government will have itself to blame. Nigeria needs serious and fervent prayers. For those who may call me prophet of doom or who may be thinking that I am lying, they will all see after February 16. No matter the hanky-panky they do, Atiku will win the election. And it will be very hard to give power to him.

“If care is not taken, there will be anarchy throughout the federation. You can quote me, unless Nigerians pray very well, both Christians and Muslims, and those who love this nation should go down on their knees. People of this country will realise that there is God because of what their eyes will see. So, I beseech everybody to do what is right. There is an hidden agenda somewhere. When it comes to the open, it may be bring chaos. It is not too late for them to reschedule their journey.

“It is a revelation of God, not by the wisdom of human beings. I was in my dream and I was watching television. Then, there was breaking news. I was shocked, though I did not know I was still sleeping until I woke up. When I woke up, I was not myself based on the shock. I saw the revelation in the night between January 25 and January 26, 2019. It was very clear.

“The way out is for the authorities to respect the decision or will of the majority of Nigerians. So, the only option is for government to make peace in this nation.”

Adeyeye was asked to comment on proactive steps that should be taken to avert should evil occurrence: “In 2015, if former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, did not love Nigeria the country would have been in war till now. If he had used the power of incumbency to remain in power and did not hand over to President Buhari, the problem that would have been rocking Nigeria will still be on till date.

“It is now the turn of APC to abide by the results of the presidential poll. The APC-led government should toll the path, which Jonathan took in 2015. It is their turn to respect the will of the people. If they fail, it may have dire consequences.”

When he was asked to give reasons Nigerians should take him serious on the revelation, Adeyeye simply answered: “The name of my ministry is Clear Revelation Ministry. I don’t just talk anyhow. Let me put it on record that God has shown me many revelations that have come to pass.

“When Mrs. Patricia Etteh was the Speaker of House of Representatives, I said she would be removed, and it came to pass. I told former president Joanthan in 2010 that he should convene a national sovereign conference. But he did not hearken. It was when I told him in 2013 that he started preparation for the 2014 national conference.”

On the governorship polls in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states, Adeyeye said: “February 16 is at hand, and I am so very heavy in mind, concerning what God is telling me. There will be surprises.”

He said APC would lose in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states, adding that former governor of Lagos State and National leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, needs serious and fervent prayers:

“Some people would call me a mad person, but the reality will dawn on everybody. The Bible says, the way of the cross is foolishness to those that are perishing and to those that are being saved, it is the power of God.

“When I said it in 2014 that Jonathan would be the last PDP president, people mocked me. But it came to pass. I saw another regime in Lagos State, but not APC. The two leading parties may not win governorship election in Oyo State. Governor Akinwumi Ambode will be the last APC governor in Lagos State. I don’t also see APC or PDP winning the governorship poll in Ogun State.”