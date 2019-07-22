Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Hope Democratic Party (HDP) and its presidential candidate in the last election, Ambrose Owuru on Monday closed their case in the election petition filed against President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC).

The petitioners who are challenging the result of the February 23 presidential election have asked the election petition tribunal to declare them winners.

They claimed to have won a referendum purportedly conducted after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) postponed the presidential election.

On Monday, lawyers to the petitioners, Eze Nnalugo called Yusuf Ibrahim as the first witness, who testified before the Presidential Election Petition Court(PEPC) in support of the petitioners’ claim.

The court however rejected two other witnesses called by the petitioners, including a supeonaed witness,on the grounds that they had no written depositions, as required by law.

Nnalugo later announced the closure of the petitioners’ case.