Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The presidential election petition tribunal has reserved judgment in the petition brought by the Hope Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Ambrose Owuru challenging the conduct and outcome of the February 23, election.

This followed the adoption of final written addresses by parties to the petition.

Adopting his processes, counsel for the petitioners, Chukwunoyerem Njoku urged the tribunal to set aside the election on the ground that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not follow condition precedent stipulated in the Electoral Act before postponing the election earlier scheduled for February 16.

It is the case of the petitioners that following the unconstitutional postponement of the said election, a referendum was conducted in accordance with the law and its presidential candidate, Ambrose Oworu emerged winner of the referendum with over fifty million votes.

Njoku informed the tribunal that Nigerian citizen participated in the February 16, 2019 referendum as required by law. He, therefore, urged the tribunal to nullify the declaration of President Buhari by INEC as president and in his place restore owuru as the authentic winner of the referendum. But president Buhari through his lead counsel, Wole Olanikpekun (SAN), urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition on the grounds that it is frivolous, baseless and lacking in merit. Besides, Olanipekun told the tribunal that the petitioners did not in any way adduce evidence on how the referendum was conducted and who conducted it in line with the provisions of the law. Buhari further told the tribunal that he had studied carefully the final address of the petitioners and there was nowhere the made any case against president him. On its part, the INEC, through its lead counsel, Yunus Usman (SAN), had while adopting his final address, urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition with substantial cost to serve as a deterrent to those who may which to file frivolous and baseless petitions in the 2023 elections. Usman argued that the petition lacked merit because the electoral body conducted an election and not a referendum and that the claims of the two petitioners are strange to the electoral umpire. He therefore urged the tribunal to uphold the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the February 23 lawful presidential election. The All progressive Congress (APC), represented by former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Akin Olujimi (SAN) demanded for a dismissal of the petition for lacking in merit and wholly misconceived by the two petitioners.