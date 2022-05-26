From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), a former Super Eagle Captain, Joseph Yobo, has appealed to delegates to be patriotic by electing credible leaders.

Yobo, who is the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Grassroot Mobilisation Initiative for Good Governance, warned in a statement against voting the highest bidders against qualified aspirants, capable of changing the fortune of the country.

He said: “The rising level of desperation particularly for the various parties presidential tickets were highlighted.

“It was noted also that the usual desperate efforts being exerted by politicians to gain the support of their party delegates by every means and tactic, including compromise through financial seduction is at an alarming high.

“With the emerging trends in the country that are pregnant with complications and unforeseen consequences, it has become imperative to call the attention of all the various party delegates as to whom responsibility would ultimately lie if democracy and the future of Nigerian children become endangered.

“This is important and urgent as already, the presidential nominating contests in the two major parties: the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are causing apprehension to the extent that they may not vote competent nominees who are credible and efficiently ready to govern, or even represent, the interests of a majority of the parties’ supporters.

“We are thus compelled by decent patriotism and love of country and fellow citizenship to act quickly to call the attention of delegates in all the parties to the need for caution, extra prudence and vigilance in the discharge of the solemn responsibility of selecting credible candidates to be presented to the Nigerian voters.

“It is important to point out here that the fate of the entire country and future of democracy is solely dependent on the manner in which the party delegates discharge the candidate selection role entrusted in them.

“The delegates who are by every implication, representatives of the various and collective interests of the entire Nation for the moment, must therefore resist every temptation that would make them betray the trust reposed on them by God and man.

“As they go about discharging this trust, they must bear in mind that Nigerian voters would at the end of the day be left with no option than to be bound to the limited space for choice among the only alternatives presented for them irrespective of their credibility and merit or the lack of same.

“We, therefore, call on all party delegates to eschew personal temptations and place the nation’s interest and the future of our children above every other consideration.

“Delegates must avoid costly adventures that would end up producing incompetent and inept political leaders who will continue to exploit the people, thereby thriving on emotional-driven courses, sowing the seed of communal discord, causing divisions and leaving the people more insecure and impoverished.

“Their actions should particularly be guided by the reality that the people’s trust in the government is at a historical low.

“Oftentimes elections may not deliver the kind of political leaders the people need.

“Yet, governance in a democracy is still considered the preferred system which is why primary elections by political parties must place sufficient emphasis on evaluating nominees with an eye toward competence at governing and a strong vision for the Nation’s future.

“Finally, we caution the delegates to bear in mind that every action(s), they take today, will not go unnoticed and in the fullness of time, they will be called to account for the consequences of their commission or omission.”

