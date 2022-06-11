Association of South East Town Unions (ASETU) has disclosed that politicians who sabotaged the realisation of the President of Nigeria from the region as delegates during the presidential primary elections of the two major political parties – the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will not go unpunished.

National President of ASETU, Chief Emeka Diwe said the affected communities have been directed to fish out the culprits and invoke the wrath of the gods of the land against them.

ASETU, in a statement in Enugu, yesterday, vehemently condemned the outcome of the recently concluded PDP and APC primaries, alleging that they hatefully failed to give the South East the Presidential ticket. He, however, praised delegates who voted for South East aspirants, especially those from Ebonyi State for the rare show of patriotism.

“As for those shameless desecrators of their fatherland, we have traditional ways of handling such deviants. We therefore call on all the traditional heads and “Aka-ji-Ofos” of Igbo land to do the needful with their Ofo, while calling on the aged Umuada/Umuokpu to do the needful too with their hindsight.

“Meanwhile, we have directed all the Presidents-General in the affected areas to compile their names for subsequent exposure and committal unto a disgraceful hall of shame,” Diwe stated.

According to the Igbo town unions, the outcome of the primaries clearly confirmed their continuous cry over the years about the sordid marginalization of Ndigbo within the Nigeria polity.

Noting that the development had graduated to the terrible state of alienation, ASETU said the latest development has further heightened the marginalisation of the region in the country.

Insisting that the parties should have ceded their tickets to the South East, he said: “The Igbo had made such concession to the Yoruba in the past. But the deep-rooted hatred for Ndigbo by other tribes in Nigeria has played out, hence the ruling APC and PDP refused to cede their presidential tickets to the South East, rather, they went to yet another Northerner for PDP and a Yoruba for APC.

“Such brazen injustice and marginalization have received regular mention by agitation groups both in the South East and other regions.

“We, however, doff our hats for Igbo aspirants, particularly Dr Ogbonanya Onu, and others for their courage and boldness in speaking out against injustice meted to the South East during their speeches at the primary elections.

“In addition, the party primaries have also exposed the real saboteurs in Igbo land. These are the South East delegates who were chosen to represent Ndigbo but went there to feather their nest. They practically sold out their Igbo brothers and voted for aspirants of other regions obviously because of money.”

Meanwhile, former Anambra State Governor, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife has said that neither the APC nor PDP would produce the nation’s next President.

The elder statesman reiterated that God had destined the South East to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor next year.

“Our God is a mighty God. He does things in very inscrutable ways. You are complaining we don’t have it in APC, we don’t have it in PDP but what we want is a President of South East extraction and we will get it.

“Yes, Labour Party has some problems but we are solving it and after solving the problem of Labour Party, none of the people so far out can see the back of Peter Obi.

“Injustice, is that how to win? We were blaming PDP, now the case of APC is worse, comprehensively worse. APC has led us for eight years and has been leading us away from progress, away from security, away from peace, away from justice, making us take giant steps backwards in economic development, in every dimension of progress,” Ezeife said.

