From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has declared that notwithstanding that he lost the presidential primary of All Progressives Congress (APC), to Bola Tinubu, he would try again in the near future.

He made the declaration while responding questions from State House Correspondents in Abuja after visiting President Muhammadu Buhari to thank him for allowing him to contest.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said what he did with the APC presidential race was to “test the mike,” saying his next attempt will be supersonic.

He appealed to his supporters not to be disillusioned as, according to him, in life “sometimes you win some and sometimes you lose some.”

He urged his supporters to support the ruling party across board in the coming elections.

On the possibility of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, settling for a Muslim as a running mate, the governor stated that religion or region should not be the determinant for political offices.

He said whether a Muslim/Muslim or Christian/Christian ticket, the major consideration for selection should be the ability to deliver.

Bello said: “Our flag bearer, Tinubu is an astute politician that knows the game very well and knows how to win a contest, especially at this level. I am confident, the president, Tinubu, leaders and elders of our party will come up with a selection that will sell the party and its candidate and ensure victory.

“Whether Muslim-Muslim ticket or a Christian, from North East or wherever, I am confident, the party is going to come up with someone who will assist in attaining the victory that we are envisaging ahead of us.

“So, whether a Muslim or a Christian, we are all Nigerians. It has been long that I have been advocating we should de-emphasise what divides us, rather, we should dwell on what unites us more.”

He, however, said merit is key to the emergence of leaders at all levels because certain challenges confronting the nation today, can be resolved by people who have the experience and will to address them.

To his supporters, especially the youths, women and people living with disabilities, who urged him to aspire for the number one seat in the country, he said: “I thank you and I doff my hat for you for giving me this courage. I did not lead you astray, and I will never lead you astray. I completed the circle, I started the journey and I ended it well. Let us support our party, the APC.”

The governor added that he was in the State House to thank President Buhari for allowing him to join APC presidential race, where Tinubu emerged the winner and to further express his loyalty to the resident and the APC.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .