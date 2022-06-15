From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, has declared that not withstanding the fact that he lost the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to Bola Tinubu, he will try again to be president in the near future.

He made the declaration while fielding questions from State House Correspondents in Abuja after visiting President Muhammadu Buhari to thank him for allowing him to contest in the exercise.

Bello said that what he did with the APC presidential race was to “test the mike,” saying that his next attempt will be “supersonic.”

He appealed to his supporters not to be disillusioned as according to him, in life “sometimes you win some and sometimes you lose some.”

He urged his supporters to support the ruling party across board in the coming elections.

On the possibility of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, settling for a Muslim as a running mate, the governor stated that religion or region should not be the determinant for political offices.

He said whether a Muslim/Muslim or Christian/Christian ticket, the major consideration for selection should be the ability to deliver.

Details later…