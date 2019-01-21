From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, said the unprecedented massive turn out of Plateau people across party lines for President Muhammadu Buhari’s presidential campaign rally, in Jos, was an endorsement of the president and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Lalong, in a press statement signed by Commissioner for Information and Communication, Yakubu Dati, said the turn out was as a result of the success of the administration in the state.

He said the non-partisan welcome confirmed Plateau’s restored status by his administration, as the acclaimed “Home of Peace and Tourism.”

“Though the presidential campaign launch was an APC affair, citizens crossed party border lines to endorse president Buhari, governor Lalong and the APC for a fresh mandate in the 2019 general elections.”

The governor, commended Plateau citizens, who renounced their former parties for the APC and said there is more room for those waiting in the wings to join the party.

“The response of Plateau citizens to president Buhari’s visit has put to rest the lies that Plateau is a PDP state. The remnants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are gasping for breath and have resorted to noise making and blackmail to gain cheap popularity.”

He assured that a fresh mandate for president Buhari, himself and the APC will witness a massive turn-around for the good of Nigeria and Plateau State.

The governor appealed to APC members, supporters and well wishers to go on with their campaigns without hate speech and bitterness, expressing confidence that victory awaits APC at the polls.

Meanwhile, the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Gen. Jeremiah Useni (retd.) has accused Lalong of institutionalising thuggery in the state, adding that APC will lose the state in the next election.

Useni, in a statement through the Chairman of Media and Publicity of PDP campaign council, Yiljap Abraham, said Plateau people have given Lalong and Buhari quit notice, to leave the State’s Government House and the Presidency.

“As PDP prepares for the Zonal and Local government campaigns, the State Campaign Council has expressed grave concern that the Lalong government has institutionalised thuggery as its official policy in electioneering.”

“The party noted that the attacks on PDP members in Mangu town after the official flag off and the intimidation of those who attended the party’s presidential rally at the Dadin Kowa area of Jos South.

“The intemperance of the APC is also manifest in the quick and total resort of its followers in the destruction, removal and defacing of posters and billboards of political opponents, especially those of the PDP. The Lalong government must realise that this is a denial of justice and expression of freedom in a humane society.

“The council warns that with such unrestrained attitude, PDP is being compelled to take every legal action to check the increasing cases of intolerance and violence by APC and its members on PDP supporters. PDP members must henceforth raise and sustain their level of alertness at all times to steer clear of danger.” he said.