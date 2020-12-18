From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has apologized to Nigerians for his misleading claim that only 10 students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, were in the custody of their abductors instead of the 343 announced by the state government.

In a series of tweets on his verified tweeter handle @garshehu, he said he did not mean to downplay the seriousness of the kidnapping of the students.

According to him, he got the figure he quoted by another person who he said should ordinarily know the facts.

Shehu said: “I apologize for the incorrect communication citing that only 10 students were kidnapped at the science school, Kankara

“This communication of numbers was provided by persons that should ideally know. These numbers were seen to conflict with what was available at that time.

“Please understand that this communication was in no way done to downplay the seriousness of the situation.

“Please accept my sincere apologies on this matter as we continue to move our great Nation Nigeria forward. Thank you.”