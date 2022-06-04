More facts are beginning to emerge over the reasons the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential screening committee recommended the disqualification of 10 aspirants.

Sources close to the committee told Saturday Sun that while the committee recommended the disqualification of three former governors from both the southern and northern part of the country, based on the security report from anti-graft agencies, two former ministers were affected by their inability to meet up with the resignation deadline in accordance with the electoral guidelines.

The committee, according to our source, equally recommended the disqualification of majority of the aspirants based on their inability to make any meaningful contribution to nation building and to the party.

He added that they include majorly the freshers without loud identities and evidence of contributions to the party.

Our source equally added that those that failed to make the recommended list of 13 aspirants were not actually disqualified outright, as the committee even recommended that letter of participation be awarded to them as an encouragement.

“It is actually very wrong to claim that the committee disqualified some of the aspirants but if they recommend that 13 aspirants should participate in the presidential primary, then the right expression to use is disqualification,. I can however inform you that the committee recommended that the aspirants be rewarded with certificate of participation.

“However, I can tell you on good authority that three former governors were not on the list of the 13 names recommended based on security report from the anti-graft agencies. Others that did not make the list include some legislators, freshers to the party that have not made any meaningful impact to national development among others,” the source said.

