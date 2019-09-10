Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A group under the auspices of Democracy Vanguard of Nigerians in Diaspora, has urged the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to be “courageous, firm, just and equitable” in delivering its verdict on the 2019 presidential election. In an open letter made available to newsmen in Abuja and signed by its president, Timothy Sule, the group specifically advised the judges to toe the path of integrity, honour, good conscience and equity. “It is pertinent at this junction to urge members of the panel, especially Justice Mohammed Garba to be courageous, firm, just and equitable,” the letter read partly. Sule lamented that Nigeria currently has the highest level of youth unemployment ever, highest level of emigration since 1960, the highest level of social maladjusted deviant behaviour, the highest level of crime and extra-judicial killings. He further stated that the country has the highest level of brain drain, the highest level of capital flight, the highest level of ethics division and divisive rhetoric and unprecedented level of inept and clueless leadership. He continued: “Today, Nigeria is the laughing stock of the world; we no longer have credibility and respect, not in Europe or America, not in Africa where we made the centerpiece of our foreign policy, not in West Africa, not anymore. “South Africa, a nation Nigeria helped out of its woes and dungeon is now daring and testing our might by the incessant killing of Nigerians and the destruction of their property. “Despite all the problems facing Nigeria at this moment, I still believe that Nigeria has one last chance to change the world’s perception of us. It is not over yet. We can still redeem ourselves. “In the middle of all these gloom and doom, I see a bright light at the end of this tunnel. That tunnel is the PDP’s petition before the presidential election petition panel.” The group urged the justices of the Court of Appeal to adjudicate on this petition “with the utmost fairness, devoid of technicalities and with courage, devoid of timidity. “The fate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is now in the hands of the Nigeria’s judiciary, especially the election tribunal headed by Justice Mohammed Garba. “We urge the panel of justices to remain resolute in the discharge of their duties. They must not be intimidated, cowed, cajoled or hoodwinked into giving a perverted judgement. This will not be acceptable to Nigerians and the international community. “Their lordships must be firm and be willing to toe the path of integrity, honour, good conscience and equity,” the group appealed.