Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, to rescue herself from the panel hearing its petition challenging the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the February 23 presidential election, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over alleged likelihood of bias.

In a May 8 petition addressed to Bulkachuwa, the PDP specifically grounded its petition on the fact that her husband belongs to the same political party as the president, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The petition, which was received in her chambers, yesterday, was signed by the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and the National Secretary, Senator Umaru Tsauri.

“We were surprised that Your Lordship, could choose to be part of the panel talk less of presiding over the petition which is between our party, the PDP and the APC, a party which members o your family, especially your dear husband, are very active members.

“My Lord, your dear husband, Hon. Adamu Mohammed Bulkachuwa, contested the February 23, 2019 election for the position of a Senator in Bauchi North Senatorial district and won same on the platform of the All Progressives Congress [APC].