Romanus Ugwu

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed confidence that the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal will be in the party’s favour.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, gave the assurance in a chat with Daily Sun, adding that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has rather helped the ruling party to prove its case beyond all reasonable doubts.

“We have no reasons to doubt that it will go in our favour because the PDP were not able to put up any legal resistance. We have to thank the PDP for helping us to prove our case beyond all reasonable doubts.

“We are hopeful that since we didn’t have to waste our time and they have nothing to contradict our claims like the issue of certificate of the president, which they could not bring anything to show that it is not genuine either from WAEC or Cambridge; they did us favour.

“On the issue of results, they brought all manners … and we don’t know which one they expect the tribunal to take. The whole exercise has turned out to be nothing but synonymous with the way the PDP operates. We have no doubt that it will go in our favour,” he said.

However, reacting to the impending judgement, APC former Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Timi Frank, called on the judges to stand for honour when they give verdict on the petition.

Frank also called on them not to base their ruling on sentiments, frivolities or technicalities as the issue at stake would tremendously affect the peace, security and wellbeing of the country should they choose to rule myopically and selfishly.

“They must strive to fearlessly and courageously contribute to the sustenance of the nation’s democracy, rule of law, good governance and the long-term peace and prosperity of the country.

“I want them to know that Nigerians and the whole world are eagerly watching. The entire world knows the truth and what transpired during the last presidential election in Nigeria. From this judgment, Nigerians and the international community will know if indeed our judiciary is independent or a lackey and puppet of the executive.

“These justices should know that their judgment can make or mar Nigeria. Therefore, let them focus on the substance of the issues already canvassed and the incontrovertible evidence tendered before them as they write their judgements,” he said.