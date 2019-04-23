Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari”s visit to Lagos city today (Wednesday, April 24), the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has issued a travel advisory for commuters and motorists, notifying the public of traffic diversions and recommended alternative routes.

The advisory, issued late Tuesday, highlights the presidential route and plans by the Authority to divert traffic for the convenience of road users.

The statement reads:

“The presidential visit shall be between the hours of 9.00 am and 3.00 pm during which traffic shall be diverted from the following roads: Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way (coming from the Presidential Wing of Murtala Mohammed Airport to LASUTH Under Bridge), Kodesoh Road, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Kudirat Abiola Way, Ikorodu Road (between Ojota Intersection and Anthony Interchange), Oworonshoki – Apapa Expressway (between Anthony and Oshodi Transport Interchange), International Airport Road to the Local Wing of the airport to Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way back to Obafemi Awolowo Way.

“While other roads highlighted above shall only be cordoned off once when necessary, Obafemi Awolowo Way and portion of Mobolaji Bank-Anthony shall be closed to traffic on three (3) occasions within the specified period as they are central to the President’s itinerary.

“In view of this, motorists are advised to avoid these roads where necessary and make use of alternative routes of their choice. But where it becomes inevitable for the highlighted roads to be made use of, patience and cooperation with traffic managers should be the watchword.

“While all inconveniences as a result of these diversions are highly regretted, traffic managers (or enforcement & security agents) shall be positioned at all strategic intersections to allow for orderly vehicular movement.

President Buhari is on a one-day working visit to Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial capital, from 9am to 3pm local time, to commission a number of infrastructure projects, including a fleet of 820 Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) buses; the Institute of Maternal & Child Health in LASUTH; Lagos Theater, Oregun; Oshodi Transport Interchange, and the International Airport Road.