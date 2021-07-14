From Agaju Madugba, Katsina
President Muhammadu Buhari is expected in Katsina on Thursday for the commissioning of the Zobe regional water supply project in Dutsinma Local Government Area and the Tsaskiya road in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina state.
Given the development, according to a police press statement, there will be temporary closure of the Dutsinma – Kankara road, Dutsinma – Tsaskiya road and other adjoining roads to the venue of the two events on Thursday July 15, 2021 from 13:00hrs to 18:00hrs.
According to the statement signed by the Katsina Command Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, “members of the public, especially commuters, herders, pedestrians and cyclists are hereby directed to use alternative roads.
“The Command enjoins the good people of the state to partner and cooperate with the Nigeria Police Force and other sister agencies towards a successful and hitch-free commissioning ceremony.”
