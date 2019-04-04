Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has insisted it has no business with the National Christian Elders’ Forum (NCEF); neither does it need its approval to take decisions or visit President Muhammadu Buhari or anyone else.

CAN insisted that NCEF was disbanded almost a year ago and, as such, has no right to fault the decision or action of the leadership.

CAN Director of Legal and Public Affairs, Samuel Kwamkur, said in a statement released in Abuja, on Tuesday, that NCEF’s outburst over the visit of its leadership to Buhari was absolutely needless and baseless. Kwamkur said CAN has the right to visit and congratulate Buhari or whoever was declared winner of the 2019 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission. He added: “We visited Buhari as a constituted body and not a political party, neither do we share political interest as an association. since they are no more part of CAN. Most of the CAN leaders were in the team that visited President Buhari. The five blocs that constituted CAN were fully represented by the leaders of the blocs.”