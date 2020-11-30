Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The president’s wife, Aisha Buhari, has called on governments, at all levels, to give priority attention to women, especially in the areas of sports, swimming as well as rural empowerment.

She made the call in Abuja during the unveiling and trophy presentation for the international women swimming championship and rural empowerment in her honour.

The first lady, who was represented by her Special Assistant on African First Ladies Peace Mission, Mairo Al-Makura, reaffirmed her commitment to defend the plight of African women and children.

Buhari further noted that the mission was committed to the plight of vulnerable women as well as the development of the girl-child.

She said it was based on that that the mission endorsed the international women swimming championship and rural empowerment.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for the active roles he has assigned to women in his government, the first lady said it has enhanced women’s participation in governance, decision making process and effective service delivery.

She expressed hope that the women swimming competition will not only discover and develop thousands of talents among young girls, but also promote effective participation of women in the economic development of the continent.

Buhari said the championship and empowerment programme initiative was worth encouraging and be supported.

She said the programme was an opportunity to instil hope and sustainable economic empowerment for women as well as promote socio-cultural integration to enhance peace and unity in many communities.

“I must, at this point, sincerely thank the Nigeria Aquatics Federation and the International Planning and Implementation Committee of this project, led by the Awards Championship International, and other collaborating partners for your effort to see to the success of this important project.

“Her Excellency is deeply impressed with your consistency and commitment to ensure Nigeria hosts this first-ever championship and empowerment programme for Africa,” Al-Makura said.

Planning/Implementation Director, Godwin Nbiene, said the project was specially designed to empower the young girls with requisite skills training, talent discovery, promoting sustainable economic empowerment for vulnerable and less-privileged women in the rural communities.