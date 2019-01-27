The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has denied condemning the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, describing the report as fake news.

On Friday, President Muhammadu Buhari suspended Onnoghen and appointed Ibrahim Muhammadu as the acting CJN.

Buhari said the suspension of the CJN was based on the order of Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) of January the 23rd.

Director of Information to Wife of the President, Suleiman Haruna, in a statement said Mrs Buhari has not made any public statement as regards Onnoghen’s suspension.

The statement reads:

“The attention of wife of the President has been drawn to a post on social media to the effect that she condemned the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“It is important to inform Nigerians that wife of the President has not made any public statements on the matter and therefore the commentary is untrue and fake.

“This is highly condemnable and we therefore advise the purveyors of such news to recant and desist henceforth.”