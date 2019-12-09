Gyang Bere, Jos

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has indicated that Mrs Aisha Buhari, the wife of the President, is leading the campaign against infant and maternal mortality in the country, calling the twin scourges unacceptable.

Tallen made the remark while briefing reporters in Jos, adding that the Ministry of Women Affairs, Health and Education in collaboration with the Presidency have taken the campaign against infant and maternal mortality seriously in Nigeria.

“The issue of infant mortality is top and a very disturbing issue, but you will agree with me that the number is coming down compared to what we used to have in the last four years,” the Minister said.

“This is because since the assumption of this administration, even before I became Minister of Women Affairs, we were addressing most of these issues with the wife of the President. The wife of the President has take up these issues very seriously. We are working closely with the Minister of Health and Education to address the issues.

“The issues of infant and maternal mortality in the country is not acceptable; there is no reason why any woman should die in the process of bring in life, it is supposed to be a moment of joy and it shouldn’t end in sadness.”

Tallen said the United Nations is very concerned about that issue, adding that the “Nigeria Government is committed, the President is committed, the wife of the President is committed and she is fully committed towards addressing the scourge.”

She noted that the government at all levels must place a priority on girl child education and fight against violence and rape of women in society.

“The United Nations has declared 16 Days of Activism for the society to focus on issues that affects women, and not that it will end after the 16 days but to make sure that government addresses all the issues.

“I am having a town hall meeting with women and the wife of the Governor, Deputy Governor and all legislators and chairmen of Local Government Areas will all be in attendance, so that the advocacy will be step down to the grassroots in Plateau State,” she said.