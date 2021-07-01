From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The moves by the National Assembly to amend the Nigeria Press Council Act to abridge the freedom of speech and the press has received condemnation by prominent lawyers.

The National Assembly is currently seeking a bill to amend the Presss Council Act such that Journalists and media houses can be fined N250,000 and N10m respectively by the Council for any infraction.

But some lawyers who spoke on the proposed bill, described it as draconian and unconstitutional.

In his response, constitutional lawyer and activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), admonished the National Assembly against the passage of the bill as doing so yould amount to gagging the press.

“Any bill, such as this one allegedly being planned or debated, that seeks or attempts to abridge freedom of speech and the press which are rights expressly guaranteed in Sections 22 and 38 (1) of the 1999 Constitution is unworkable, unconstitutional and must be struck down under Section 1(3) of the same Constitution.

“Every Nigerian, subject to the exceptions specifically provided for in the Constitution itself, is entitled to freedom of expression, including the freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas and information without interference.

“Section 22 of the Constitution is the reason the press is regarded as the fourth estate of the realm, being the only organ accorded specific functions by the Constitution aside te Legislature ( Section 4 ; the Executive, Section 5 ; and the Judiciary, Section 6).

Section 22 provides that the press, radio, television and other agencies of the mass media shall at all times be free to uphold the fundamental objectives contained in Chapter 2 ( dealing with fundamental rights) and to highlight the responsibility and accountability of the Government to the people. No part of this section is rendered voidable, void, abridgeable, or abridged in any way howsoever in the said Section 22, by or the derogatory section of the Constitution ( Section 43 ).”

Dr. Wale Abiodun, a very senior lawyer described proposed bill as a terrible draconian law and should not allowed to happened in the history of Nigeria. Not even under the military was this done. Press freedom is never awarded. Over the years, we have always fought for the right to practice.

The bill is far-reaching both in scope and content. It is proposing that you must obtain a licence before you can build a press hub. You have to obtain a licence. It says before you can even begin printing a newspaper, you must obtain a licence.

“It’s an attempt by the President Muhammad Buhari administertion to bring back Decree 4 where freedom of specch was restricted by the Miliary regime.”

unfortunate that the current government is determined to bring the country back to the military era of Decree 4 where freedom of expression was restricted by the regime, yet we claim we are in a democracy.

In his contribution, Yinusa Magaji, said the proposed bill is a clear testimony that President Buhari is not comfortable with the press and he intends to stifle the media.

“It is an escalation of the current regime’s war against a free press and the civic space. President Buhari is not comfortable with democracy, he wants to decimate the remnants of democracy beyond repair.

“This regime’s obsession with stifling the traditional and social media is an indication that those ruling Nigeria today have run out of ideas on how to develop the country. Since they have grossly failed to change the country for the better as they promised when they sought our votes, they are now on a mission to suppress dissent.

“Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution gives the press and the mass media a scared responsibility of holding the government accountable. Section 39 guarantees freedom of expression without interference.

“The ongoing efforts to amend the Nigeria Press Council Act and the National Broadcasting Commission Act are being made in furtherance of censorship. It is against the tenets of democracy. It is also not necessary at this time given the serious issues that plagues Nigeria at the moment. Sadly, the National Assembly is complicit in this anti-democratic adventures.”

