Lukman Olabiyi

Lawyer and rights activist, Mr. Ebun-olu Adegboruwa (SAN), has disclosed that absolute press freedom is highly desirable for Nigeria to achieve the desired growth.

He said there were sufficient laws to restrain the careless use of the social media at every point in time and as such the fears by the ruling elite of the consequences of a truly free press is misplaced.

Adegboruwa made the disclosure, yesterday, while delivering a paper at the 2019 annual lecture of the National Association of Judicial Correspondents (NAJUC), Lagos branch.

He noted that the concept of press freedom is well entrenched in the laws of Nigeria while the Nigerian Constitution apart from imposing a duty on the media to hold government accountable to the people has also made provision for the freedom and right of the press to carry out the onerous task in aid of nation building.

Adegboruwa noted that the press occupies a pivotal role in every society, as it represents the conscience and values of a people and more importantly, it is a veritable link of information exchange between the people and their government.

He consequently asked government to develop the political will to providing structures and policies towards promoting the use of abundant existing legislations to protect the right of citizens to press freedom

“It is pertinent to note that the issue of press freedom in Nigeria is of great importance, as one would observe from Section 39 of the Constitution, that it falls within the realm of fundamental rights codified in Chapter IV of the Constitution. The import of this, is that press freedom is an inalienable right which no government can derogate from or deny her citizeens.

“The advent of the new social media has aided Nigerians like all other citizens of the world, in giving full expression to the constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom of expression and right to hold and disseminate opinion on any matter.

“The advent of twitter, facebook, instagram and others in that category has empowered Nigerians especially young people to either expose various forms of malfeasance prevalent in society or to mobilize for causes which they believe can better their lives.

“It is conceded that there are the challenges of fake news, hate speeches, defamation and other vices associated with the use of social media. However, is that enough justification to further regulate the already regulated use of the social media through the enactment of regulations, which sometimes violate constitutional provisions?”