Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

As Nigerian journalists join their counterparts across the world to mark World Press Freedom Day, today, President Muhammadu Buhari, affirmed that his administration would not muzzle the media.

Buhari said democracy and freedom of expression were kindred spirits.

May 3 is set aside to celebrate fundamental principles of press freedom, evaluate press freedom round the world, defend media from attacks on their independence, and pay tribute to journalists who died in active duty.

In his felicitation with Nigerian journalists, Buhari, through his Special Adviser, Femi Adesina, in a statement said: “Our administration is committed to the highest levels of transparency, and we will guarantee press freedom at all times. We only require that the freedom be used responsibly, and for lofty ideals of national unity and development.”

The president urged journalists in the country to seize the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, to appraise and recommit themselves to the ethics that guides their noble profession.

Buhari said: “Without adherence to ethics, professions turn awry and become part of national malaise, rather than solutions.

“That is why journalists must constantly recommit to the canons of fairness, accuracy, objectivity, balance, and other ideals that guide their profession.”

“On this occasion of World Press Freedom Day, I urge you to re-dedicate yourselves to the role of being watchdogs of society, while being mindful of the cohesion and equilibrium of that same society.

“There are always those who want to use the media to emphasise our fault lines; as a people, dwell on primordial sentiments, and keep the country perpetually on the same spot. Be wary of such.” According to the president, the theme of this year’s celebration, Media for democracy: Journalism and elections in times of disinformation, is quite germane for Nigeria, “having recently concluded our general elections, and urges the media to reflect on the deleterious effect of fake news, misinformation and disinformation before, during and after the polls.”

Meanwhile, the International Press Centre (IPC), Lagos, has calledfor deliberate ways to combat the rising tide of fake news and disinformation as well as growing threats to journalists in reporting democratic development and elections.

In a statement by IPC Director, Mr. Lanre Arogundade, the body noted that the role that the media play in reporting the actions and activities of stakeholders in the electoral process remains imperative as journalists remain obligated in providing factual and truthful information to citizens.

“In the face of emerging realities, media channels especially online platforms have become susceptible channels for the dissemination of disinformation in reporting elections as witnessed in the building up to the 2019 general elections, which is a dangerous trend that ethical and professional journalistic report must address”, Arogundade said.

“Respect for truth and for the right of the public to truth is the first duty of journalists, and this must be upheld at all times, especially when it comes to reporting democratic governance”, he added.

On his part, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, also tasked journalists on framing their reports to promote non-violent resolution of conflicts and other pressing societal issues, and also, noted that such approach to duties would drive sustainable development in developing countries. The governor also cautioned against fake news, and media practitioners to close ranks to fight the menace.