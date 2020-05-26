Fred Itua, Abuja

AMBASSADOR-NOMINEE for Kogi State, Mrs.

Regina Ingekem Ocheni,

has come under fierce

criticism for allegedly

falling short of the requirements of established rules

and guidelines in Nigeria’s

Federal Civil Service for the

position, a petition before

the Senate has revealed.

According to the petition sent to the Senate,

dated May 14, Mrs. Ocheni,

whose husband, Prof.

Stephen Ocheni, was the

immediate past Minister

of State for Labour, hailed

from Cross River State, as

against her claim of being an indigene of Kogi State.

President Muhammadu

Buhari, in a letter dated

May 6, addressed to the

Senate President, Ahmad

Lawan, nominated 42

career ambassadors from 36

states, besides the Federal

Capital Territory (FCT) for

screening and confirmation.

The service-wide extant

regulation authored by the

Federal Character Commission stipulates that an

officer is prohibited from

claiming the state of origin

of his/her spouse for the

purpose of any appointment in Nigeria’s public

service.

In the petition to the Senate President, the

petitioner, Mr. Adam Umar

Bako, who is the most

senior career officer from

Kogi State at the Ministry

of Foreign Affairs, urged the

upper legislative chamber

to reject the nomination of

Mrs. Ocheni, which was

described as a “flagrant

breach of laid down rules

and regulations in Nigeria’s

civil service.”

According to the petition, Mrs. Ocheni violated

a circular of the Federal

Ministry of Foreign Affairs,

which directed all officers laying claim to their

spouse’s state of origin to

revert to their indigenous

state on the strength of the Federal Character Circular

dated March 1, 2011.

“This rule she (Mrs.

Ocheni) has infracted

upon and indeed has

gone to arrange a local

government indigeneship

certificate in response

to the ministry’s circular

Ref No: 2/AS.285/S.139

dated February 13, 2020,

that demanded all officers

claiming their husbands’

state of origin to revert to

their indigenous state,” the

petition disclosed.

The petitioner lamented

the “grave injustice” being

done to him by presenting Mrs. Ocheni’s name in

place of his, having put in

about 30 years of meritorious service to the country’s

foreign service, compared

to Mrs. Ocheni who only

joined the Foreign Affairs

Ministry less than 10 years

ago.

In the petition, which

was copied to the chairman,

Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, the petitioner

sought the restoration of

his right as the most senior

officer from Kogi State in

the service, adding that

“leaving her nomination to

proceed to confirmation on

the basis of misrepresentation of facts, among other

illegalities, will occasion

a grave injustice to me,

kill morale and create bad

blood in the service.”