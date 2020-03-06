Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Political and opinion leaders of Bayelsa West senatorial district comprising of Sagbama and Ekeremor local government areas from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are mounting pressure on the immediate past governor of Bayelsa State, Hon Henry Seriake Dickson to contest for the vacant Bayelsa West senatorial district seat.

Some believe Dickson remains the indisputable political leader for the area having served in the House Representatives for five years before governing the state for eight years.

The president of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan had recently declared the seats of Bayelsa West and Central vacant in the red chambers following the emergence of Senator Douye Diri representing Bayelsa Central and Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjajpo representing Bayelsa West as governor and deputy- governor respectively.

The Senate and House of Representatives seat are usually being rotated between Sagbama and Ekeremor Local Government Areas. The House of Representatives is currently being occupied by Hon Fredrick Agbedi from Ekeremor while Ewhrudjajpo is from Sagbama.

According to investigations political leaders from the area have zeroed in on Dickson who is from Sagbama as the most experienced politician that can muster the necessary support from the area to win the senatorial election.

Dickson had before the end of his tenure dropped the hint that he would prefer to return to the classroom to teach and conduct research on issues bordering on governance and development drawing from his eight years experience as governor as well as spending more time in his farm, but the pressure on him to go the Senate is said to have become strident in the last few days.

Though the All Progressives Congress (APC) which is currently in disarray in the area is not expected to pose any serious challenge, the reason of those clamouring for Dickson is that in case the APC gets their acts together and might want to challenge for the position, the former governor has the war chest to withstand the APC and its federal might.

Findings indicated that the PDP hierarchy in the state has also keyed into the project as Dickson is seen as an asset that would add value to the PDP minority caucus for it to be able to play its opposition role in the Senate.

At the fore front of those calling on him to contest is the Bayelsa Frontiers group which said Dickson is an asset to the Ijaw nation and his presence in the Senate with Diri as governor would be a perfect combination for the voice of Ijaw nation to be heard on national issues.

A poster of Dickson for Senate which is already being circulated on social media and is being pasted in the area described Dickson as a politician that can be trusted to provide honest service delivery (HSD) coined from the former governor’s name Henry Seriake Dickson.

Also the special adviser to Diri on Domestic Affairs, Mr Lucky Yubougha led some youths of Sagbama and Ekeremor in a rally calling on Dickson to contest.

A youth from area, Mr Ari Fekorigha said Dickson does not have any option but to accede to the request of the people to contest the Senate seat.

“Dickson would put the interest of the Ijaw nation first. Dickson has the requite experience, charisma and proven capabilities to push and bring the needed attention of the Federal Government to the daunting development challenges of the senatorial district.”

A source close to Dickson confirmed that the pressure on the former governor is enormous but that he is still consulting and would make his position known very soon.