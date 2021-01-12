From Okwe Obi, Abuja, Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND) has renewed its call on the Federal Government to repatriate leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to face a case of an alleged treasonable felony.

CSEPNND National President, Prof. Madumere Chika and National Secretary, Anayo Uchemba, in a statement, yesterday, described as diversionary claim by spokesman of IPOB, Emma Powerful, who said the Department of State Service (DSS) sponsored its demand for Kanu’s repatriation.

Chika said an attack on his person or group would not deter CSEPNND from clamouring for the extradition of Kanu.

“We wish to put on record that we are not a creation of DSS and cannot be. Rather, we are a creation of one Nigeria and good conscience. Also, we are a creation of Igbo who have paid their full dues in Nigeria and are pushing for better deals for their people.

“Apart from terrorism, kidnapping, extortion, armed robbery and the likes, what value has IPOB brought to the table in the South East?

“We challenge Nnamdi Kanu and Emma Powerful to address a live press conference in Nigeria. Since they claim we are nonexistent, we challenge them to a live press conference on same date with us…Our group must not support terrorism and criminality before we are considered real in the sight of IPOB.”

Meanwhile, IPOB has described the call by the group as laughable and an attempt to blackmail him.

Kanu, in a statement by Powerful insisted that his group is the greatest nightmare confronting the country following the repatriation request.

According to Kanu, antics of CSEPNND were meant to distract the agitation for a Biafra nation.

“This same ineffective strategy has been tried in the past when they created their fake new- IPOB, IPOD, RENPOB, RENIPOB, SEXIPOB and other non-existent groups using fake Igbo names as signatories. They failed then, they will also fail again this time.”