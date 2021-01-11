From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Pan-Ohanaeze Ndigbo socio-political organisation, Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), has renewed its call for the Federal Government to repatriate Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to face a case of an alleged treasonable felony.

CSEPNND National President Professor Madumere Chika and National Secretary, Anayo Uchemba, in a statement on Monday, described as diversionary and laughable, the claim made by the acclaimed spokesman of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Emma Powerful, who said the Department of State Service (DSS), sponsored its demand for Kanu’s repatriation.

Prof Chika added that an attack on his person or the group would not deter them from clamouring for the extradition of Kanu.

“Our attention has been drawn to a watery, and uncoordinated response to our call on the Nigerian authorities to request the extradition of Mr Nnamdi Kanu, from one inconsequential and pseudo character-so-called Emma Powerful, the acclaimed spokesman for the proscribed terrorist group known as Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB which Mr Kanu leads.

“In its response to our call for the repatriation of the IPOB fugitive leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the terrorists’ image launder did not only refer to our group as being the creation of the Department of State Service (DSS), but also being a fake, non existing one.

“The pseudo Emma Powerful, who has not been seen, sighted anywhere or known by any Igbo man, woman or any other person anywhere in the whole world, went further to deny the existence of our revered and famous president,Prof. Madumere Chika, who is not only recognized nationally but also internationally.

“We hasten to state here that the IPOB’s response through the nonexisting Emma Powerful is diversionary with intent to blackmail our highly treasured DSS and the Nigerian state from doing the needful on Mr Kanu’s repatriation.

“Ordinarily, we would not have dignified the acclaimed spokesman of the proscribed terrorist’ group with further response so as not to accord him and IPOB any form of legitimacy in the eyes of the reading public but for the purpose of some innocent readers who may fall to Emma Powerful’s concocted lies.

“For the knowledge of IPOB and the miscreants that throng its fold as members, we wish to inform them that we are a legitimate and independent non-violent group of Igbo professionals with our head office in Awka, in Anambra State, Nigeria.

“We are duly incorporated with all the relevant bodies in Nigeria and have been operating since 2014.

“It is laughable for Emma Powerful, the group’s spokesman, whose real identity is in big question, to claim to know all the associations of Igbo extraction in Nigeria and diaspora as if IPOB is a Corporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria, which have the constitutional responsibility of registering all associations in the country.

“We wonder if all associations in Igboland come to IPOB for incorporation for Emma Powerful to have knowledge of all groups from the South East it further said.

“We are not surprised of their claims as we have noticed overtime that it is the style of the proscribed IPOB to question the credibility or otherwise of anyone or group that speaks truth against them,” he said.

He added: “We wish to put on record that we are not a creation of DSS and cannot be. Rather, we are a creation of one Nigeria and good conscience. Also, we are a creation of Igbos who have paid their full dues in Nigeria and are pushing for better deals for their people.

“Apart from terrorism, kidnapping, extortion, armed robbery and the likes, what value has IPOB brought to the table in the South East.

“We challenge Nnamdi Kanu and Emma Powerful to address a live press conference in Nigeria. Since they claim we are nonexistent, we challenge them to a live press conference on same date with us.”

According to him, “We are aware of their demands for identity of village and family of our president, Prof. Madumere Chika.

“We are not unaware of these demands- the intention of the so called Emma Powerful and his proscribed terrorist group is to attack our president and his family, and not because they are in doubt of his identity as they claimed in their response to our statement.

“Prof. Madumere is a renowned scholar with several academic records which are verifiable to his name and Nnamdi Kanu knows this.”

“We will continue to do everything possible to prove that Prof. is legitimate but we will not disclose his identity for security reasons

“Our group must not support terrorism and criminality before we are considered real in the sight of IPOB.

“We challenge Nnamdi Kanu and the so-called Emma Powerful to publish all the names of the Igbo professors in Nigeria since they claimed no professor exist like madumere.

“For us in this group, we will continue to preach one Nigeria where peace and justice shall reign.

“We are very much aware that the Nigerian state has not been fair to us in terms of power sharing, but we will continue to make our demands for it through only constitutional means.

“Let it be clear again, that we denounce Nnamdi Kanu and his terrorist group. Kanu and his bunch of misinformed youths cannot speak for or lead the Igbo nation. We reiterate our demand for the repatriation of Nnamdi Kanu to Nigeria to face his criminal trial.”