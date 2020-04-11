To many people in this clime, pap-making business is a local and unattractive venture reserved for the illiterate, itinerant locales. But most of these people might soon have another perspective towards the business, going by what entrepreneur and socialite, Oluwakemi Adedayo Agunloye, has up her sleeves. For a very well travelled, educated and pretty Oluwakemi, who dumped her university certificate for business, she is introducing a new strategy to make the once ‘local’ pap business an attractive and modern venture for every interested person. “Pap business should not be seen as mainly for local people or illiterates. Pap has been a traditional meal and what I am doing currently is to add value by redefining this local meal called Ogi,” the ex-banker told Spotlight. “When I decided to explore the market of pap with my variants of ‘Omoge Ologi’ brand, it’s not just that I woke up one day and decided to go into it. No. It is a deliberate thing that has been in me for a very long time. And as someone who has travelled to different countries and gained exposure, I want to erase the impression in many that without a white-collar job one can’t make it in life. I am an example as I’ve worked in the banking sector before now, so I know what I am saying,” she added.

Going back the memory lane, Oluwakemi recalled how she started her pap business: “When I started in 2012, it was not that rosy but I was making progress. I later took a break to pursue other stuffs as an entrepreneur, but I had to return to the pap business as the brand name of Omoge Ologi has become what many people know me with and already stuck with my person”. Safe for the recent COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world now, it was gathered that Oluwakemi has concluded plan to add more variants to what she already has in the market. She was said to have acquired some new modern technology machines to aid production in order to expand and meet up with her growing customers’ demand. The beautiful entrepreneur spoke about the novel coronavirus that has currently held the whole world in fear and trepidation. “Seriously, this virus thing is affecting every sector of business and all aspect of our lives. This is a serious issue that needs immediate attention, and may God help us to get over this pandemic as quickly as possible. But there is also a need to boost our immune system especially in this trying time. My Nutripap contains antioxidants and disease fighting spices and we would work harder to get it across to many homes,” the Ogun State-born society diva assured.