Prints come and go, and polka dot is one of those prints that have stood the test of time. Indeed, most seasons you’ll find this classy dotty pattern at some point or another. And this season, it continues and is appearing in skirts, polka-dot dresses, tops, and accessories.

So, in order for you to rock this timeless print, here are some of the dos and don’ts of polka dots.

Dos

• Wear them with other size polka dots.

• Pair them with stripes, plaid, or floral.

• Rock them on not only your apparel, but also your shoes, bags, or accessories.

• Dress them up with heels or down with sneakers.

• Pull them out for work or a weekend brunch with friends.

Don’ts

• Don’t wear too many polka dots at once – i.e. no more than three different pieces of your outfit.

• Don’t opt for more deconstructed silhouettes when wearing red, white, and black polka dots together, so as to avoid looking like Minnie Mouse.

• Don’t be afraid to pair them with another print.

• Don’t stick to just neutral polka dots; colours are so fun in this print.