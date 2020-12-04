From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The government of Ekiti State and the leaders of transport unions have agreed to effect significant reduction in intra and interstate transport fares with a view to making life more bearable for the people.

This agreement followed four days of negotiation and meetings between government representatives and leaders of transport unions, shortly after the State Government declared war against hike in the prices of goods and services in the State.

Governor Kayode Fayemi, after the Wednesday meeting at Jibowu Hall, Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti, commended the transport unions for acceding to the outcry of the people for a major reduction in transport fare.

The Governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon Biodun Omoleye, promised to support the transport unions with loans and reduction in the cost of auto spare parts.

Reiterating the commitment of his administration to alleviating poverty and making life comfortable for the people, Fayemi assured that his administration would continue to dialogue and negotiate with other critical stakeholders to ensure that there is downward review of prices of commodities and services in the State.

He said: “This is the beauty of dialogue. We started this meeting with commercial transport associations in Ekiti State with the understanding to bring down transport fare in Ekiti State. We appreciate the good gesture from the transporters.

“You can be assured that government will do everything within its power to assist and support your unions.

“The Commissioner for Commerce is listening and all our development agencies are also being advised to bring succour to the transport unions.

“Pls be assured that your request for support in procuring buses for mass transit is being looked into. We have also promised that essential spare parts would also be made available for your members.”

The Governor said all other stakeholders in the transport sector would be carried along on the new development.

Earlier, the State Chairman of Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigerian (RTEAN), Ekiti State Chapter, Olanbiwonninu Rotimi who spoke on behalf of others announced that members of the union had agreed that some of the prices would be reverted to the old prices while some would be reviewed downwards.

” Transport fare from Ado-Ekiti to Akure, according to him will now revert to N900 as against the current price of N1,500 while that of Ado to Lagos was reverted to the old price of N2,500 as against N3,500.”

He added that commuters from Ado to Ibadan can now pay N1500 as against N2,500, while the price of Ado to Onitsha was reduced from N5,200 to N3,500.

Ado to towns like Ikole, Omuo, Oye, Ido, Ise, Emure, Ikere according to the RTEAN Boss who was flanked by State Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Mr Oso Farotimi and Chairman, Association of Cooperative of Transporters in Ekiti State, Elder Abioye Johnson have been reverted to the old prices.